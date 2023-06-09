Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 9 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .198 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.
- In 14 of 32 games this year (43.8%), Gonzalez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gonzalez has driven home a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, one per game).
- Perez (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to opposing batters.
