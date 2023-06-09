Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .265 with eight doubles and 10 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (27.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 44 games this year.
- In nine games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 14 of 44 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.298
|.250
|OBP
|.344
|.182
|SLG
|.386
|0
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/2
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .193 against him.
