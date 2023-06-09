Tucker Barnhart returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco GiantsJune 9 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 3 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .156 with a double and eight walks.

This season, Barnhart has recorded at least one hit in eight of 27 games (29.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.

Barnhart has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in one of 27 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 .135 AVG .185 .179 OBP .343 .135 SLG .222 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 14/2 K/BB 10/6 0 SB 0

