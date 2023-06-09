How to Watch the White Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Miami Marlins will look to Luis Arraez for continued success at the plate when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 67 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 271 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.359).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Cease (3-3 with a 4.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Cease has collected five quality starts this year.
- Cease has 10 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Luis Severino
|6/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Randy Vasquez
|6/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eury Pérez
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
