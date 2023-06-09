Player props can be found for Luis Robert and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Cease Stats

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 13 starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 58th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 3 5.1 2 1 1 6 3 at Tigers May. 28 4.0 4 4 4 8 4 at Guardians May. 23 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Guardians May. 18 6.1 5 3 3 3 1 vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 61 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.321/.522 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.332/.423 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .403/.452/.495 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .667 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He's slashed .242/.325/.525 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

