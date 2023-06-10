Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .332 this season while batting .267 with 20 walks and 29 runs scored.
- In 45 of 58 games this season (77.6%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has not homered in his 58 games this year.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 12 games this season (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 58 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.304
|AVG
|.235
|.374
|OBP
|.295
|.382
|SLG
|.311
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|6
|19/11
|K/BB
|15/9
|5
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Alcantara (2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
