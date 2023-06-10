On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .332 this season while batting .267 with 20 walks and 29 runs scored.

In 45 of 58 games this season (77.6%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has not homered in his 58 games this year.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 12 games this season (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 58 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .304 AVG .235 .374 OBP .295 .382 SLG .311 8 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 6 19/11 K/BB 15/9 5 SB 2

