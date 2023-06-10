How to Watch the Cubs vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs meet on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Giants vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Cubs Player Props
|Giants vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Fueled by 168 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 267 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|L 3-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.