On Saturday, Gavin Sheets (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .233.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (26 of 48), with more than one hit four times (8.3%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has driven home a run in 12 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 15 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .209 AVG .258 .286 OBP .329 .343 SLG .470 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 15/8 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings