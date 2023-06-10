Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting .206 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to John Brebbia) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .240 with three doubles, a triple and four walks.
- In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.
- In six games this season (19.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (nine of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.236
|AVG
|.244
|.276
|OBP
|.295
|.309
|SLG
|.268
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|5/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went one scoreless inning while allowing two hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.65, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
