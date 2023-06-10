Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Giants.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .384, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.
- In 41 of 55 games this season (74.5%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 16 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (23 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.293
|AVG
|.274
|.336
|OBP
|.339
|.431
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|10
|12/7
|K/BB
|13/10
|8
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Brebbia (2-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.65, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
