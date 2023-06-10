Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (26.5%).

He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 15 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 29 .268 AVG .284 .373 OBP .363 .380 SLG .495 6 XBH 12 1 HR 5 8 RBI 11 14/11 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings