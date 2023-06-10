Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 34 of 49 games this season (69.4%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (26.5%).
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 15 games this year (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 20 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|29
|.268
|AVG
|.284
|.373
|OBP
|.363
|.380
|SLG
|.495
|6
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|11
|14/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went one scoreless inning while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
