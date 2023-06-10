Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .267 AVG .217 .344 OBP .275 .407 SLG .301 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 11 RBI 9 26/9 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

