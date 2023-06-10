Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.
  • Mancini has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In 7.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (29.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.267 AVG .217
.344 OBP .275
.407 SLG .301
6 XBH 5
3 HR 1
11 RBI 9
26/9 K/BB 28/7
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Giants are sending Brebbia (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went one scoreless inning while allowing two hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.