Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (35-29) on Saturday, June 10, when they square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (29-36) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.19 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 16-9 (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Miami has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 9-21 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

