Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Luis Robert and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Robert has 62 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .265/.320/.517 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 56 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a slash line of .242/.327/.416 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 13th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. Padres May. 30 6.1 5 4 4 3 5 at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI (88 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .400/.449/.491 on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .513 with four doubles, two walks and 10 RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashed .239/.324/.518 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

