The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .263 with nine doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 27 of 51 games this year (52.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.5%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (23.5%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (23.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 26
.275 AVG .253
.333 OBP .327
.400 SLG .407
6 XBH 8
2 HR 3
6 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 22/9
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.19), 39th in WHIP (1.231), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).
