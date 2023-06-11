Christopher Morel -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Giants.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .259 with three doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (41.7%), and in 10.8% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (45.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (20.8%).

In 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), he has scored, and in four of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .212 AVG .288 .257 OBP .362 .424 SLG .788 3 XBH 10 2 HR 8 4 RBI 14 13/2 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings