Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (32-32) and the Chicago Cubs (28-36) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 11.

The Giants will call on John Brebbia (2-0) versus the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-2).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Cubs have the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule