Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 107th in slugging.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 63 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of them.

He has gone deep in six games this season (9.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (34.9%), including six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .288 AVG .222 .359 OBP .338 .441 SLG .357 11 XBH 10 3 HR 3 17 RBI 9 29/13 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings