Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Marlins - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- hitting .226 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .203.
- In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Andrus has driven in a run in seven games this year (15.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 44 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.265
|AVG
|.150
|.351
|OBP
|.216
|.324
|SLG
|.188
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|14/9
|K/BB
|16/4
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
