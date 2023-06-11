Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 59 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (23.8%).

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (27.0%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .245 AVG .284 .372 OBP .410 .358 SLG .414 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 12 RBI 11 34/22 K/BB 32/24 3 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings