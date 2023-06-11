The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 131st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (12.5%).

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (23 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .293 AVG .264 .336 OBP .328 .431 SLG .318 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 18 RBI 10 12/7 K/BB 15/10 8 SB 5

