Novak Djokovic will meet Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday, June 11.

With -450 odds, Djokovic is favored over Ruud for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +350.

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 11

Sunday, June 11 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 81.8% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud -450 Odds to Win Match +350 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Ruud came out on top 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 versus Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic has played 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match (31.8 in best-of-five matches).

Djokovic has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 27.9 games per match (32.2 in best-of-five matches).

Ruud has averaged 27.0 games per match (39.5 in best-of-five matches) through his 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.5% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Ruud has played 21 matches and averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Djokovic has posted a 4-0 record against Ruud. Their last match was a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Djokovic in the Nitto ATP Finals finals on November 20, 2022.

Djokovic and Ruud have faced off in eight total sets, with Djokovic taking eight of them and Ruud zero.

Djokovic has taken 51 games (62.2% win rate) against Ruud, who has claimed 31 games.

In four matches between Djokovic and Ruud, they have played 20.5 games and two sets per match on average.

