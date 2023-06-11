On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Giants.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 36 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .201 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 157th, his on-base percentage ranks 147th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 25 of 54 games this season (46.3%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (20.4%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .152 AVG .240 .264 OBP .309 .430 SLG .520 8 XBH 13 7 HR 7 13 RBI 15 31/12 K/BB 46/9 1 SB 1

