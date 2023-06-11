Seby Zavala -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .163 with a double, four home runs and four walks.
  • Zavala has had a hit in 12 of 31 games this year (38.7%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Zavala has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (16.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.182 AVG .146
.217 OBP .176
.182 SLG .417
0 XBH 5
0 HR 4
2 RBI 8
18/2 K/BB 20/2
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Garrett (2-2 with a 4.47 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
