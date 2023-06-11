Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (29-37) and the Miami Marlins (36-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 11.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the White Sox and Braxton Garrett (2-2) for the Marlins.

White Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 5-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 7-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).

White Sox Schedule