Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on Jesus Sanchez and the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 19th in MLB play with 69 total home runs.

Chicago is 24th in MLB, slugging .386.

The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

Chicago ranks 20th in runs scored with 274 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in baseball.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.353).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.

Giolito has collected seven quality starts this season.

Giolito will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Lucas Giolito Clarke Schmidt 6/8/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Luis Severino 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins - Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Bryce Miller

