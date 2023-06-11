Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Giants - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 11 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .266 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had an RBI in 16 games this year (43.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.305
|AVG
|.232
|.323
|OBP
|.257
|.525
|SLG
|.377
|5
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brebbia (2-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.37 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.