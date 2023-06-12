The Chicago Bears at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Bears games last season went over the point total.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last year the Bears won just two games at home and once on the road.

As favorites, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore scored seven TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 888 yards (52.2 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

In 17 games last year, T.J. Edwards amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL and 160 tackles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Packers September 10 1 - +6600 @ Buccaneers September 17 2 - +12500 @ Chiefs September 24 3 - +650 Broncos October 1 4 - +4000 @ Commanders October 5 5 - +8000 Vikings October 15 6 - +5000 Raiders October 22 7 - +8000 @ Chargers October 29 8 - +3000 @ Saints November 5 9 - +3000 Panthers November 9 10 - +8000 @ Lions November 19 11 - +1800 @ Vikings November 27 12 - +5000 Lions December 10 14 - +1800 @ Browns December 17 15 - +3000 Cardinals December 24 16 - +20000 Falcons December 31 17 - +8000 @ Packers January 7 18 - +6600

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:19 PM ET.