Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Chicago Bears at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 10 Bears games last season went over the point total.
- Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Last year the Bears won just two games at home and once on the road.
- As favorites, Chicago was undefeated (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.
- In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields had 17 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).
- Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.
- In the passing game, D.J. Moore scored seven TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 888 yards (52.2 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.
- In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.
- In 17 games last year, T.J. Edwards amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL and 160 tackles.
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Packers
|September 10
|1
|-
|+6600
|@ Buccaneers
|September 17
|2
|-
|+12500
|@ Chiefs
|September 24
|3
|-
|+650
|Broncos
|October 1
|4
|-
|+4000
|@ Commanders
|October 5
|5
|-
|+8000
|Vikings
|October 15
|6
|-
|+5000
|Raiders
|October 22
|7
|-
|+8000
|@ Chargers
|October 29
|8
|-
|+3000
|@ Saints
|November 5
|9
|-
|+3000
|Panthers
|November 9
|10
|-
|+8000
|@ Lions
|November 19
|11
|-
|+1800
|@ Vikings
|November 27
|12
|-
|+5000
|Lions
|December 10
|14
|-
|+1800
|@ Browns
|December 17
|15
|-
|+3000
|Cardinals
|December 24
|16
|-
|+20000
|Falcons
|December 31
|17
|-
|+8000
|@ Packers
|January 7
|18
|-
|+6600
