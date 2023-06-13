Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (4.7%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.229
|.355
|OBP
|.301
|.483
|SLG
|.373
|15
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|21
|20/13
|K/BB
|30/10
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .163 against him.
