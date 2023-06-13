The Chicago Bears have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

Last season the Bears won only two games at home and once on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

Also, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

D'Onta Foreman rushed for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Khalil Herbert scored four touchdowns and picked up 731 yards (56.2 per game).

On defense last year, T.J. Edwards helped set the tone with 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Packers September 10 1 - +6600 @ Buccaneers September 17 2 - +12500 @ Chiefs September 24 3 - +650 Broncos October 1 4 - +4000 @ Commanders October 5 5 - +8000 Vikings October 15 6 - +5000 Raiders October 22 7 - +8000 @ Chargers October 29 8 - +3000 @ Saints November 5 9 - +3000 Panthers November 9 10 - +8000 @ Lions November 19 11 - +1800 @ Vikings November 27 12 - +5000 Lions December 10 14 - +1800 @ Browns December 17 15 - +3000 Cardinals December 24 16 - +20000 Falcons December 31 17 - +8000 @ Packers January 7 18 - +6600

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:15 AM ET.