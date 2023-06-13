Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 72 total home runs.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB, slugging .390.

The Cubs are 18th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (274 total).

The Cubs' .323 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 25th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon (1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Taillon is yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Taillon will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.2 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels L 3-1 Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers 6/9/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Anthony DeSclafani 6/10/2023 Giants W 4-0 Away Kyle Hendricks John Brebbia 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates - Home Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/15/2023 Pirates - Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles - Home Kyle Hendricks - 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home - Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.