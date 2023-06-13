The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) visit the Chicago Cubs (28-37) in NL Central action, at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (1-4) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (1-4, 6.80 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.23 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will hand the ball to Taillon (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 6.80 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 10 games.

None of Taillon's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Taillon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (1-2) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.23, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.

Ortiz enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Ortiz has put together four starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.