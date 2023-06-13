Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .258 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and eight walks while batting .250.
- In 52.1% of his 48 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (35.4%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 22 games this year (45.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|18
|.311
|AVG
|.161
|.357
|OBP
|.209
|.756
|SLG
|.323
|17
|XBH
|6
|11
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Gonsolin (3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .163 batting average against him.
