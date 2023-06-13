After batting .194 with three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and five walks while hitting .235.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of them.

He has not homered in his 33 games this year.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in six games this season (18.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (9.1%).

In 30.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .236 AVG .234 .276 OBP .294 .309 SLG .255 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 6 5/1 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings