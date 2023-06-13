Patrick Wisdom -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on June 13 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 36 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .198 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 155th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 152nd and he is 43rd in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 25 of 55 games this year (45.5%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 23.6% of his games this year, Wisdom has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .152 AVG .233 .264 OBP .307 .430 SLG .505 8 XBH 13 7 HR 7 13 RBI 15 31/12 K/BB 48/10 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings