Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Marlins.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .200 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and two walks.
- This year, Gonzalez has totaled at least one hit in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 33), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gonzalez has had an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%).
- In eight of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.160
|.244
|OBP
|.192
|.550
|SLG
|.260
|6
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|5
|14/0
|K/BB
|20/2
|3
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .163 batting average against him.
