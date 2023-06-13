Tuesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) and the Chicago White Sox (29-38) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on June 13) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72 ERA).

White Sox vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox's record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (279 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule