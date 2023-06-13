After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .263 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Grandal has an RBI in 12 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 22.6% of his games this season (12 of 53), with two or more runs three times (5.7%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .274 AVG .253 .330 OBP .327 .405 SLG .407 7 XBH 8 2 HR 3 6 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings