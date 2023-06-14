Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (45 of 65), with at least two hits 14 times (21.5%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 24 games this season (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 25 of 65 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.258
|AVG
|.238
|.355
|OBP
|.307
|.483
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|21
|20/13
|K/BB
|31/10
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.95), 16th in WHIP (1.087), and fourth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
