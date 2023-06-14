Wednesday, Christopher Morel and his .281 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .267 with three doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 42.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 11.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.2% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .235 AVG .286 .278 OBP .365 .529 SLG .750 4 XBH 10 3 HR 8 7 RBI 14 13/2 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings