How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 74 total home runs.
- Chicago is 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- Chicago is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (285 total).
- The Cubs are 13th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smyly (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Smyly is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this game.
- Smyly will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|L 3-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|W 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|L 13-3
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|John Brebbia
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luis Ortiz
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|-
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
