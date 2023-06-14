Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (29-37) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 14, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cubs have a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) - 0.5 (+195) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 4th

