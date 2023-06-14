Dansby Swanson, carrying a .184 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .257 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.

Swanson has had a hit in 38 of 65 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Swanson has an RBI in 19 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .293 AVG .223 .360 OBP .336 .439 SLG .354 11 XBH 10 3 HR 3 18 RBI 9 29/13 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings