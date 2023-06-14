Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.518) and total hits (64) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), with more than one RBI nine times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.254
|AVG
|.268
|.311
|OBP
|.323
|.541
|SLG
|.496
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|18
|38/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 13th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
