Luis Robert -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.518) and total hits (64) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 16th in slugging.

In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), with more than one RBI nine times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .254 AVG .268 .311 OBP .323 .541 SLG .496 19 XBH 14 8 HR 7 16 RBI 18 38/8 K/BB 40/6 1 SB 3

