Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .259 with nine doubles and 11 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 30 of 47 games this year (63.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (27.7%).
- In 47 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (19.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.244
|AVG
|.272
|.277
|OBP
|.318
|.278
|SLG
|.330
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (8-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 13th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
