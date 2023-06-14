Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Mike Clevinger when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+225). An 8.5-run total is set for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -275 +225 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +225 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 68 games with a total.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 5-4-0 in nine games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 12-22 11-20 18-19 23-30 6-9

