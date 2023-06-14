Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 280 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.351 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (3-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.