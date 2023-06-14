Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) on Wednesday, June 14, when they take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +225. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 55 times and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

The Dodgers have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Dodgers went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+275) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Clint Frazier 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+350) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+340)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

