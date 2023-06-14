Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes (.357 slugging percentage in his past 10 games, including one home run) will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .273 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 18 games this season (46.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (38.5%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|.317
|AVG
|.236
|.333
|OBP
|.260
|.533
|SLG
|.375
|5
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.