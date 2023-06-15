Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Dodgers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 69.7% of his games this year (46 of 66), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24 games this year (36.4%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.258
|AVG
|.238
|.355
|OBP
|.310
|.483
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|21
|20/13
|K/BB
|32/11
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the righty tossed four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.28, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.
